Studio estimates on Sunday say Amazon MGM's "Project Hail Mary" has topped the North American box office charts with $80.5 million in ticket sales.

It's the biggest opening for the studio and the second biggest ever for a non-franchise film, behind only "Oppenheimer."

The film was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and stars Ryan Gosling.

Hollywood's other big new opener, "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," a Searchlight release, has landed in a distant fourth, behind Disney and Pixar's "Hoppers" and the Bollywood sequel "Dhurandhar: The Revenge."

Universal's Colleen Hoover adaptation "Reminders of Him" has rounded out the top five.