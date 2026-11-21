Process of wrapping gifts and decorating for Christmas holidays close up

Process of wrapping gifts and decorating for Christmas holidays close up

A chance to support youth in the community this holiday season.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) is bringing back its Box of Cheer fundraiser, offering mystery boxes filled with holiday goodies while raising money for mental health services.

For $20, each box includes a hand-crocheted emotional support item made by local artisans, along with coupons, health and beauty products and other surprises.

This year, some lucky buyers will also find a golden ticket, giving them a chance to win bigger prizes.

All proceeds will go toward supporting two programs at the Youth Wellness Hub including The Comfort Closet which provides personal hygiene products and self-care essentials to youth, as well as The Hub Grub Pantry which provides youth with non-perishable food items.

Kim Willis, Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion of CMHA-WECB, says this year there will be a golden ticket within a certain number of the boxes.

“If you get the golden ticket you would then bring it to the Youth Hub and you have a chance to win higher valued items such as the new AirPods, gift packages for bowling, tickets to Adventure Bay and gift cards to lots of different stores and restaurants.”

She says the fundraiser helps support a welcoming space for young people to access services.

“All funds raised will go to support the Youth Wellness Hub, which is a one-stop model for youth aged 12 to 25 who are experiencing any mental health, addictions, or primary care issues. We have a multidisciplinary team that is all in one location.”

Willis says the box can be for anyone.

“It’s a great gift idea for someone on your shopping list this holiday season. You can go in and enjoy it yourself. And then we’ve had people do just that too, buy the box and say, ‘I want you to give this to one of the youth who access the services at the Youth Hub’.”

The Boxes of Cheer are now available for purchase, while supplies last.

They can be purchased in person at the Youth Wellness Hub on Eugenie Avenue West or online through the CMHA Windsor-Essex website.

The Youth Wellness Hub has been open since 2022 and offers free walk-in services Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m., with no appointment or referral needed.

-with files from AM800’s The Shift with guest host Michelle Maluske