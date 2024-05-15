EDMONTON - Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal with 38.1 seconds on the game clock and the Edmonton Oilers edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday.

The victory levelled the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday in Vancouver.



Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers on a first-period power play and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a tally late in the second period.



Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua had third-period goals for the Canucks, who lost their first road game of the post-season.



Calvin Pickard made 19 saves in his first-ever NHL playoff start, while Arturs Silovs stopped 27 of 30 shots for Vancouver.



The 32-year-old Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner, who allowed four goals on 15 shots in Edmonton's Game 3 loss on Sunday.

