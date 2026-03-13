The Canada Border Services Agency was busy at the end of February.

The border service says in seven days, officers seized 22 illegally imported firearms, 121 prohibited knives, and 13 magazines at land ports of entry in Southern Ontario - all from U.S. residents entering Canada.

On February 20, officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized a prohibited firearm and a large-capacity magazine. The individual was arrested, fined $1,500, and returned to the United States.

The following day, officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized eight prohibited firearms from a U.S. resident entering Canada. They were arrested, fined, and denied entry into Canada.

On February 22, officers at the tunnel seized two firearms in separate incidents. Both individuals were arrested, fined, and denied entry.

On February 25 and February 26, two individuals were stopped at the Ambassador Bridge where firearms and magazines were seized.

On February 27, officers at the tunnel seized a prohibited firearm, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and 3,200 mg of cannabis vapes from a U.S. resident. They were arrested, fined, and returned to the United States.

February 28 was a busy day for officers at the tunnel. Officers first seized two prohibited firearms, four large-capacity magazines and 119 grams of cannabis. They were arrested and fined $5,440. In the second incident, officers seized a prohibited firearm, a magazine and eight rounds of ammunition. In the third incident that day, officers seized a prohibited firearm and a large-capacity magazine.