Convenience stores across Ontario are now allowed to start selling alcohol.

4,200 stores out of an estimated 10,000 have been issued licences to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.



Staff must be trained to sell booze from an approved training outfit such as SmartServe.



Terry Yaldo, the owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor, and chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association tells AM800 news, it's been a busy morning already.



"The first sale was to my dad," says Yaldo. "It was exciting at 7 a.m. we were open and ready to go. Soon after, we had a customer who had just finished work and he was happy he was able to get a six-pack and get on his way so this is extremely exciting. We thank Doug Ford for making this change and a lot of Ontarians, a lot of our customers, everybody is ecstatic. This is a big change in our province and is way, long overdue."

He says the new alcohol rules are a long time coming.



"We're looking forward to the boost in business," he says. "It's been a tough industry, small business in general has taken a hit over the year and so I think this will re-invigorate our store and other family run and independent stores in Windsor and across the province. I think this will save a lot of people from potential closures."



Yaldo says customers of all ages should have their identification ready.



"We're going to be ID'ing everybody regardless of age so please have your ID ready when you're going in a convenience store," says Yaldo. "Make it easier on us, we're not looking to lose this privilege and we're excited to be apart of this new change."



At least 20 per cent of containers of beer, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails on display must be produced by small Ontario breweries, cideries and distilleries, while at least 10 per cent of wine on display must come from small Ontario wineries.



The stores will be allowed to sell booze from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



It’s an exciting morning at Midway Convenience in Windsor’s Pillette Village. The store started selling beer and other alcoholic products at 7 a.m. The owner is hoping the addition will be a boost for his business. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/aJiQE60e8A — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) September 5, 2024