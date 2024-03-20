Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School were sent home early on Wednesday afternoon, following a report of a bomb threat.

Windsor Police say they were called to the school at 2425 Clover Avenue in east Windsor around 2:15 p.m.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said students were sent home early as a result of the threat, according to CTV Windsor.

Parents were notified through the board’s automated phone message service.

Police are asking the public to please avoid the area while officers continue to investigate, and further details will be provided as they become available.

- with files from CTV Windsor