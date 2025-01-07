The all clear has been given at Vincent Massey Secondary School according to a spokesperson with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

GECDSB communications officer Anita Gilliam told AM800 News that school officials were made aware of a concerning message that was discovered after school hours on Tuesday.

"Windsor Police were immediately contacted and launched a comprehensive investigation, which is now complete," she said. "The police have assessed the situation and deemed the school to be safe."

Windsor police confirmed to AM800 that they had been investigating, but did not have additional details to share.