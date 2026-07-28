Boil water advisory lifted in Kingsville

A boil water advisory issued for people living in Kingsville has been rescinded.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit rescinded the advisory at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A health unit release says “consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards. Our staff will continue to work closely with Union Water Supply and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.”

The boil water advisory was issued Saturday, July 25, due to a malfunction at the water tower, which caused a loss of water pressure.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

A public information centre is planned for later this year to give residents an opportunity to learn more about the project and provide feedback.