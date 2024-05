The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a boil water advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by Wheatley Water Distribution System.

The health unit advises users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

The advisory issued Monday covered several areas:

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Waterline Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Road Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

The health unit says staff will continue to work closely with Chatham-Kent Public Utility Commission and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

If you have any questions, please contact the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.