A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems in Wheatley and Tilbury.

That includes:



- Mint Waterline Association

- D&O Waterline Association

- 3rd Concession Waterline Association

- 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

- KOA Waterline Association

- Cedar Inn Water Line Association

- Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

- Tecumseh Waterline Association

- Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

- Leamington (Wheatley DS)

Chatham-Kent's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, is advising residents to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes.



Alternatively, he says that safe bottled water sources can be used for consumption.



The reason for the boil water advisory is due to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system, and CK Public Health is working closely with the Public Utilities Commission.



The boil water advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.

