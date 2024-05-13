EDMONTON - Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Canucks now lead the best-of-seven matchup 2-1, with Game 4 set for Tuesday in Edmonton.



Elias Lindholm also scored twice for Vancouver, while Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each contributed a pair of assists.



The Oilers used their league-leading power play to secure goals from Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl, and a late tally from Evan Bouchard.



Stuart Skinner stopped 11 of 15 shots before he was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the third period. Pickard had three saves in his NHL playoff debut.



Canucks rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 42 of 45 shots and improved to 4-2 in post-season play.

