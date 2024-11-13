The body of a deceased male has been recovered from the Detroit River.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, LaSalle police received a report about a body floating in the water near Fighting Island.

Investigators along with the LaSalle Fire Service attended by boat and retrieved the body.

Police say they are currently investigating the identity of this person and circumstances surrounding this incident.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call LaSalle police at 519-969-5210.