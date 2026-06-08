Body of missing boater recovered in Lake St. Clair

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing boater has been located deceased in the waters of Lake St. Clair.

According to the OPP, its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, along with the Essex County Marine Units, located the boater Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the boater is a 38-year-old from Windsor.

As heard on AM800 news, officers with the Lakeshore Detachment were called to an address near the Belle River Marina for a report of a missing boater on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

Police said the overdue boater was last seen struggling in the waters of Lake St. Clair, and as a result, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Canadian Coast Guard are currently engaged and searching.

Provincial Police are thanking their emergency service partners, residents, and the boating community for their assistance and everyone that provided information.