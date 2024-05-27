Provincial police in Essex County say the body of a man has been recovered from Lake St. Clair.

Police say members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) located the the body of a St. Clair, Michigan man around 8 p.m. Sunday night.



As AM800 news reported, the 28-year-old man had been missing since Saturday, May 25 after jumping into the water from a pontoon boat.



Police say he failed to resurface and a search started.



The OPP Essex detachment is thanking the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton and the U.S. Coast Guard for their help with the search.

