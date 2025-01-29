The Bank of Canada delivered another interest rate cut today, reducing its policy rate by a quarter-percentage point to three per cent.

It's the central bank's sixth straight cut since June, with inflation sitting around two per cent.

It says the cuts are having an impact, with lower interest rates boosting household spending and the economy expected to strengthen.

But the threat of U.S. tariffs is creating uncertainty for the Bank of Canada's economic outlook.

The central bank revised down its GDP growth projections to 1.8 per cent for 2025 and 2026, factoring in lower population growth and a downward revision to business investment from increasing policy uncertainty.

Governor Tiff Macklem said even if tariffs hit, it's hard to predict their impact given the unprecedented magnitude and uncertain scope of retaliatory measures.