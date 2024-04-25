Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Bob Cole has passed away at the age of 90.

The voice of "Hockey Night in Canada" for more than 50 years called his final game in April of 2019.



Cole's career with HNIC started with a radio broadcast of a playoff game in 1969 at the old Boston Garden between the Bruins and Canadiens. He moved to TV in 1973 and would go on to describe countless hockey moments for millions of fans across the country.



He was also present for the 1972 Summit Series, the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty of the 1980s and Canada's gold-medal victory at the 2002 Olympics that snapped a 50-year drought.

