ARLINGTON, Va. - Police boats have returned to the Potomac River as part of the recovery and investigation after the United States' deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that more than 40 bodies have been pulled from the river as the massive recovery effort continues Friday.

Planes continue to take off and land at Reagan National, with airport operations gradually returning to normal.

Investigators have already recovered recorders from the plane that collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter as it landed at Ronald Reagan National Airport next to Washington, D.C.

All 67 aboard the two aircraft were killed. Federal investigators have said they would not speculate on the cause.