Two people have died in a boating incident near Walpole Island First Nation.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, provincial police, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton and the United States Coast Guard responded to a report of a single vessel collision on Pocket Bay in Walpole Island First Nation.

Police say two individuals were pronounced dead on scene.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting with the investigation.