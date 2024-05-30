TORONTO - BMO says it has restored its online banking services for customers after a technical problem overnight.

The bank says it experienced a service disruption due to a false fire alarm at one of its data centres.



It says its services have returned online, although it added some customers may experience delays in transactions being processed and posted.



BMO says customers can also access banking services through their local branch and its ATM network.



The bank said it would keep updating customers via its website and on X.



BMO apologized for any inconvenience and thanked its customers for their patience.

