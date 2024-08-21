The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is reminding the public of upcoming changes to recylcing.

As a result of Province of Ontario legislation changes, recycling collection will no longer be a municipal responsibility, but EWSWA officials are encouraging residents to still recycle.



Circular materials will be the new administrator across Ontario, and they have hired Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL) to provide residential collection in the City of Windsor and County of Essex.



Officials say on your regularly scheduled collection day, it's critical for people to have their bins set-out by 6 a.m.



There's no set collection time and collection can occur anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.



People are also asked to make sure that only accepted materials accepted in the program are set-out.



Residents need to contact GFL directly for any service inquiries or issues: 1-844-415-4351/WeRecycling@gflenv.com.



During this transition of the program, the EWSWA will continue to support Blue/Red box recycling through its three depots located in Windsor, Essex, and Kingsville.



Materials for this program, as well as other materials that can be recycled through the EWSWA's programming, can be dropped off by residents for free.



EWSWA officials thank residents for continuing to make recycling a priority during this very important program change, as it preserves one of the region's greatest assets which is the Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill.

