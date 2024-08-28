Residents in Windsor and Essex County will see a change in recycling pick-up as of today.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority says changes to the Blue/Red Box Recycling Program will begin as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In June 2021, the provincial government released the responsibility of recycling from municipalities to the organizations that produce packaging and paper products.

Circular Materials will now be the new administrator across Ontario, with Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL) responsible for collection locally.

Residents will now need to ensure their recycling bins are out by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day as collection can occur anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cat Griffin, Communications Coordinator with EWSWA, says the collection calendar is not changing, but residents need to have their bins outside before 6 a.m.

"They can collect recycling at any time between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. So a lot of people say 'oh my usual time, I know my usual time', but your usual time could change. So you need to have your box out by 6 a.m. because you don't know what time the contractor is going to come by."



She says residents can download the Recycle Coach app for more information.



"They can type in a material, like let's say 'what to do with coffee cups', or something like that, and the app will tell them what they can do - whether they need to drop the item off at a depot, or whether they can recycle it in a blue box or recycle it into a red box, the app will tell them what to do with material in question."



Griffin says as of today all questions need to be directed to GFL.



"Any recycling questions, or service concerns, issues, bin requests, or anything like that, they're going to contact GFL directly."

There are now some changes as to what can be recycled, as items such as hardcover/softcover books, paint aerosols/cans, and used motor oil will no longer be accepted.

Materials that can no longer be recycled can be dropped off at the EWSWA depots in Windsor, Essex, and Kingsville.