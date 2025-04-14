Blue Origin has launched Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space with an all-female celebrity crew that includes Katy Perry and Gayle King.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off Monday from West Texas. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, invited the others along for the 10-minute, fully automated ride.

Besides Sanchez, Perry and King, the crew included a film producer, a former NASA engineer who started her own companies to promote science education, and a scientist who now advocates for sexual violence survivors.

The only other all-female crew in 64 years of human spaceflight was back in 1963.