Blue Jays’ Varland wins AL Reliever of the Year Award

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Louis Varland has won the inaugural American League Reliever of the Year award.

Varland finished with 16 of 30 possible first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). Cleveland’s Cade Smith placed second and Tampa Bay’s Bryan Baker was third in the voting.

Varland took over the closer spot in April and had 35 saves out of a possible 37 on the season.

The 28-year-old closed the season with a 1.27 earned-run average and 97 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Varland was also named an AL all-star for the first time in his career in July.

He was acquired by the Blue Jays at the 2025 trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press