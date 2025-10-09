TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to their eighth American League Championship Series — and their first since 2016.
The Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-2 last night at Yankee Stadium to seal the AL Division Series in four games.
Toronto now looks ahead to the ALCS with Game 1 set for Sunday at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners.
Tickets for the best-of-seven series go on sale this morning.
The Tigers and Mariners are tied 2-2 heading into a decisive Game 5 on Friday.
Because Toronto finished the regular season with the best record in the American League, it has home-field advantage up to the World Series.
