Blue Jays likely sellers this weekend ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Monday

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be sellers ahead of Monday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Toronto (50-59) is last in the American League East and is 5 1/2 games out of a wild-card berth.

The Blue Jays could move several players over the weekend to reload for next season.

Starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber as well as outfielders Daulton Varsho and George Springer could all be traded.

Gausman has told reporters he doesn’t want to leave Toronto but that he understands that baseball is a business.

The Blue Jays open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.