One of the greatest moments in Toronto Blue Jays history will be immortalized outside Rogers Centre.

A statue of Joe Carter's historic walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series will be erected outside Toronto's downtown ballpark.

The Major League Baseball club made the announcement this morning in a series of social media posts.

The statue will represent the first World Series won on Canadian soil and is also symbolic of the team that won back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

In the videos, the 65-year-old Carter is led into what he thinks is a business meeting with Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and president emeritus Paul Beeston.

Instead, the two executives surprise Carter with the news that a statue will be made of his home run.