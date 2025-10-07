NEW YORK — The Toronto Blue Jays look to take another step toward the World Series when they take on the Yankees tonight in New York.

The Blue Jays enter Game 3 of the best-of-five American League Division Series with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two games at home by a combined score of 23-8.

Pitcher Shane Bieber gets the ball for the Blue Jays and will try to emulate excellent starts in this series by veteran Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage.

The Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon, an 18-game winner who won Game 2 of New York's Wild Card Series victory over Boston.

If the Blue Jays win tonight, they will await the winner of a series between Seattle and Detroit in the AL Championship Series.

Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .667 in the playoffs with two homers, including a grand slam, and six runs batted in over two games. New York superstar Aaron Judge is hitting .444 over five games but has yet to go deep in these playoffs.