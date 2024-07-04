Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named a starter for the upcoming all-star game.
Guerrero will be representing the American League at the midsummer classic for a fourth time.
The 25-year-old Guerrero was voted into the AL's starting lineup by fans, beating out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
The only other Blue Jays to have started three all-star games are Jose Bautista (four), Roberto Alomar (four) and Joe Carter (three).
Guerrero has a. 298 batting average with a .376 on-base percentage, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 50 runs.
The Dominican-Canadian player was born in Montreal while his father was playing for the Expos.
