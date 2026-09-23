Blue Jays eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. advances toward second base after hitting a double during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE — Pete Alonso hit his 41st home run of the season, Chris Bassitt took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday, eliminating the defending American League champions from the postseason race.

The Orioles and Blue Jays both entered this twin bill one loss from elimination. The best the Blue Jays (77-81) can do now is finish .500 — a season after they pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

Max Scherzer (3-9) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings in the 500th appearance — and 491st start — of his career. He struck out seven and walked three. With his future uncertain, the 42-year-old right-hander could come back on short rest to pitch again Sunday in the season finale.

The 37-year-old Bassitt (9-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He was pulled with two on in the sixth and both runners scored on second baseman Jeremiah Jackson’s throwing error.

Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Scherzer struck out three in the first, but Jackson hit an RBI single in the second for the Orioles. With men on first and third and two out, Jackson took off for second, then stopped and got in a rundown. Colton Cowser was slow leaving third, but the Blue Jays kept going after Jackson, allowing Cowser to score.

Alonso’s two-run shot in the fifth pulled him even for the AL lead in homers with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero. Alonso is eight RBIs ahead of Alvarez for the league lead and may be the man who spoils the Houston slugger’s pursuit of a Triple Crown.

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Neither team had announced a starter for the second game Wednesday night.