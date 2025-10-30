The Toronto Blue Jays are heading home with a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

Rookie Trey Yesavage put on a dominant performance with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, only allowing three hits and one run, as the Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kicked off the show with back-to-back home runs in the first inning.

The Blue Jays scored once more in the fourth, twice in the seventh and another in the eighth inning to secure the win.

It's the second game in a row Toronto has won since losing the 18-inning marathon Game 3 was on Monday night.

Game 6 will be in Toronto on Friday, with Game 7 -- if necessary -- also in Toronto on Saturday.