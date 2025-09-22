KANSAS CITY — The Toronto Blue Jays officially clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday.

It will be the first post-season appearance for the Jays (90-66) since 2023, when they were topped by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round.

Toronto also became the first team in the American League to clinch a playoff berth.

Toronto entered the day needing a win or losses from the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Blue Jays boast the best record in the AL. However, Toronto only has a two-game edge on the New York Yankees for top spot in the AL East with six games left in the regular season.

A division crown along with clinching the first or second seed in the AL would give the Blue Jays a bye through the wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series.