Blue Jays’ bullpen falters in blowout loss to Tigers; fall two games out of playoff spot

TORONTO — Spencer Torkelson smashed a three-run homer as part of a four-run inning and the Detroit Tigers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday.

Max Clark had a one-run double earlier in the fourth inning as Detroit (72-79) won its sixth straight. Riley Greene and John Peck had RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings respectively.

A throwing error by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the eighth allowed two more runs to score and Hao-Yu Lee hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Drew Anderson (5-6) struck out four over five scoreless innings in which he allowed just two hits and three walks. Relief pitchers Jacob Waguespack, Kyle Finnegan and Brant Hurter followed him to the mound.

Kirk had an RBI single in the eighth for Toronto’s (75-77) only offence.

The Blue Jays dropped to two games back of Cleveland for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League after the Guardans rallied past the Chicago White Sox 7-6.

Reliever Braydon Fisher was the opener for Toronto’s scheduled bullpen day. He was followed to the mound by Brendan Cellucci, Michael Lorenzen (3-13), Brendon Little, Spencer Arrighetti and Joe Mantiply.

Takeaways

Tigers: Torkelson’s 375-foot bomb came on an 84.5 m.p.h. sweeper thrown by Lorenzen, scoring Eduardo Valencia and Clark. Although Detroit is five games back of Cleveland’s wild-card berth, the Tigers are the hottest team in the American League and staying in the playoff chase.

Blue Jays: Spencer Miles has been a go-to option for manager John Schneider this season when Toronto has a scheduled bullpen day, but he wasn’t available to pitch against Detroit after throwing two innings on Saturday. Miles has a 2.71 earned-run average and 86 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings pitched in his rookie season and his arm was missed.

Key moment

George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs in the third inning, but Kirk grounded out to third to end the scoring opportunity.

Key stat

The Blue Jays left eight players on base over the course of the game as their hot-and-cold offence had a cold night.

Up next

Max Scherzer (2-8) will take the mound as Toronto concludes its series against Detroit with a matinee.

The Tigers’ starter was to be determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press