The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and rookie starter Trey Yesavage was masterful in his fourth career big-league start as Toronto beat the New York Yankees 13-7.

The victory gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five AL Division Series. Toronto dumped New York 10-1 in Game 1.

Daulton Varsho hit two homers for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement and George Springer also went deep for Toronto in front of a sellout crowd of 44,764 at Rogers Centre.

Yesavage had 11 strikeouts over 5 1/3 no-hit innings. Aaron Judge ended the combined no-hit bid in the sixth with an infield single off reliever Justin Bruihl.

The Blue Jays can complete a three-game sweep with a win on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since 2016.