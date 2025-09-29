TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are American League East Division champions for the first time since 2015.

Alejandro Kirk hit a grand slam and a two-run homer in Toronto's 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays as the Blue Jays locked up the top seed in the league.

Addison Barger and George Springer also went deep for the Blue Jays, who get a bye to the division series.

Toronto started the day tied with New York for first place in the East but the Blue Jays held the tiebreaker.

The Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 but will have to settle for a berth in the wild-card round.

The Blue Jays' last post-season victory came in 2016 and their last World Series title came in 1993.