The Toronto Blue Jays have made their first move ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
Toronto has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles. In exchange, the Jays are sending pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown over to Baltimore.
Dominguez has reported to the Jays and will be active for the second game of the two sides' doubleheader on Tuesday, according to the team. Toronto also designated right-hander Chad Green for assignment.
The 30-year-old Dominguez had a 3.24 earned-run average in 43 games for the Orioles this season.
He also had 54 strikeouts and 24 walks in 41 2/3 innings of work.
Dominguez was traded to Baltimore on July 26, 2024, after five-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and will be a free agent by season's end.
