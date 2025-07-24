A blue-green algae bloom within Lakeshore has been deemed safe by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

A precautionary notice was issued to residents last week due to initial lab results from the bloom within the Ruscom River in the area of Trepanier Road and Lakeshore Road 129.

The Health Unit stated on Wednesday that results of the bloom have shown it's within range and is deemed to be safe.

The testing of blue-green algae identifies if the bloom is producing toxins at the time the sample was taken.

However, just because the test results are in safe levels or a negative result is given, it doesn't mean the bloom isn't dangerous.

Residents are reminded to avoid contact with water that is discoloured or has scum on the surface.

Those who live near an area where a bloom is present are reminded to not drink or use the water for food preparation, use alternate sources of sage drinking water for the duration of the bloom, do not swim where a bloom is present, and don't let children or pets play in the water where an algae bloom is present.