Construction on some new affordable housing units in Windsor's Sandwich Town should be completed by the end of summer.

The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation is building three two-storey, six unit multiple dwellings, for a total of 18 units, in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road, not far from Chippawa Street.

The two-bedroom units are being constructed on some vacant pieces of land near some existing housing units operated by the CHC.

Jay Shanmugam, Chief Development and Regeneration Officer with CHC, says the project is funded through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Rapid Housing Initiative.

"It's administered through the City of Windsor. This program comes with certain priority groups that we target, in this case, the majority of the units are targeted to women and children fleeing domestic violence," he says.

The objective of the CMHC program is to create new units of permanent affordable housing for people and populations who are vulnerable and targeted under the National Housing Strategy.

An aerial view of the area where some new affordable housing units (lined in blue) are being built along Bloomfield Road in Windsor. (Photo: City of Windsor)

Shanmugam says these units are deeply affordable and are much needed in the community.

"A person looking to rent the units, they would be expected to pay 30 per cent of their gross income toward the rent," he says.

Shanmugam says this is also an important infill project because they can leverage the existing capacity while improving housing needs in the area.

"Having shovel ready projects like this when funding comes available is a great way for us to add, quickly, units to the community," he says. "These two-bedroom units, the 12 that have been completed and the 18 coming online, is really a big need in that region and community."

On March 4, the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee approved a Community Improvement Plan grant application from the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

The CIP grant seeks a waiver on development charges and permit fees, with the savings being invested back into the project to improve accessibility and the energy efficiency of the building.

The grant application would also provide a reduction in taxes over a 10-year period.

The CIP grant application still needs final approval from city council.