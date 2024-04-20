Students at St. Clair College are raising funds in support of a local youth organization this weekend.

The Bloom & Blossom Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harbour House will raise funds for the McBride Youth United Association (MYUA), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to uniting the youth of Windsor-Essex County through mentoring and educational programs.



The association's mission is to provide children and teenagers in the community with essential life skills, strong interpersonal skills, and pro-social friendships.



St. Clair College student Hanna Magraw, who's assisting with the event, says it will feature a variety of activities.



"We're raising funds for their Summer Recreation Program. We're calling it our Bloom & Blossom fundraiser. You can get a ticket at the door or online on Eventbrite, and it's $30. That includes a meal, there's also a silent auction and people can also meet local pageant girls with Miss Windsor there, along with Miss LaSalle and Miss Tecumseh," she said.



She says the Summer Recreation Program plays a crucial role in the lives of many young individuals in the community.



"Youth mentoring and emotional well being programming that they have every summer. It's like a basketball camp too, and it's really for the inner city youth in Windsor. They have it every summer and we're just hoping to raise more funds so more kids can go to camp."



Magraw says the McBride Youth United Association is involved in a lot of recreational activities.



"For young adults and children in the area. They do a lot of after school programs, summer camp programs, and they're just really engaged in uplifting. Providing a community and support network for kids in the local area," she said.



Anyone interested can find tickets here and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

