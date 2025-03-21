It's a chance for you to roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life.

The Guru Nanak Dev Blood Donation Club, Windsor, is hosting a blood donation drive on Saturday, March 22.

The group, in partnership with Canadian Blood Services, will be collecting blood donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club at 3745 North Talbot Road in Oldcastle.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie will be donating blood at the event, which he calls a great cause.

Dowie says it always feels good to donate blood.

"You don't really have to do anything except sit there, and you know what you're donating is going to help someone. It could be life or death for them," he says.

Dowie says it helps the community.

"It's not as bad as one might think. It took me a while to get in the groove of donating, but now I've donated over two dozen times," he says.

This is the 7th blood donation camp hosted by the Guru Nanak Dev Blood Donation Club, Windsor.