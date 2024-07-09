Soccer fans will have a chance to celebrate the beautiful game with a block party in downtown Windsor.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is going to close down a section of Ouellette Avenue this Sunday for the Euro Cup Final.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 14, the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue, between Pitt Street and Riverside Drive, will be closed for the Euro Cup Final.

Large screens will be set up so people can watch the game, while several nearby business will be taking part in the celebrations including The Loose Goose Restopub, Thyme Kitchen, and Republik Asian Eatery and Bar.

The UEFA European Football Championship, or EURO Cup, determins the continental champion of Europe.

It is the second-most watched football tournament in the world after the FIFA World Cup.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says they hope everyone comes downtown.

"We're going to bringing up the big screen right in front of Riverside Drive and Ouellette, right in front of Loose Goose and Thyme Kitchen, the Zekelman School of Arts, so it's going to be pretty cool," he says.

Agostino says it's going to be a Sunday Funday.

"The team at the Loose Goose has some plans in place for some fun stuff to downtown. It's just another great event for downtown Windsor. We're really trying hard with these block parties and we've seen so much success so far over the summer. We're just keeping the momentum going," he says.

Agostino says people need to check these block parties out.

"People go to businesses afterwards and spend money, that's the point. Bring people downtown and then send them out to the businesses, get people in the streets, get people out there, activate the businesses, activate the downtown. That's what we're trying to do as a BIA and through Strengthen the Core as well," he says.

Although the Block Party is free to attend, the DWBIA is encouraging everyone to pre-register.

Spots can be secured by visiting eurocupfinal.eventbrite.ca.