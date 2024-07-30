A blind dog has found a new home after she was brought to the humane society in Kitchener, Ont., in rough condition.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says the dog named Honey was found covered with mud and wandering around aimlessly earlier this month.



She was completely blind due to glaucoma and needed surgery to remove both eyes.



The humane society says Honey also required dental surgery because her teeth were damaged by chewing at the bars of a cage.



A local groomer donated her services to Honey, and one of the humane society's volunteers made a donation toward her adoption fee.



The humane society has confirmed in a social media post that Honey has been adopted.

