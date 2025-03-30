A popular shop in Essex is closing its doors.

Blimeys British Store and Gift Shop, located at 71 Talbot Street North, has announced that after 11 years in business, the store will not be open past the beginning of May.

"After 11 amazing years we will be closing our doors. Our last day open will be May 4," read a post from the store on Facebook.

"We want to thank all of our amazing customers we have had over the years. From all of us at Blimeys, thank you."

No reason was given for the closure of the store that is known for selling a wide variety of British food, gifts, clothing, pottery and more.