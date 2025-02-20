Impaired driving charges have been laid after a single motor vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

According to provincial police, officers were called to Comber Road Wednesday night for a vehicle in a ditch.

Police say a 61-year-old driver from Blenheim was arrested and charged.

He's facing impaired driving charges along with fail to surrender insurance card and driving with open container of liquor.

His licence has been suspended for 90-days and his vehicle impounded for seven-days.

The man will appear in court next month.