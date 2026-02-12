Despite Paczki Day being a few days away, a local bakery is getting started early.

Blak's Bakery, located on Langlois Avenue, will start selling the sweet treat today (Feb. 12) until February 17.

The Polish tradition involves eating jam-filled pastries called paczkis on Shrove Tuesday (Fat Tuesday) to use up lard, sugar, and eggs before the Lent.

The bakery will have paczkis filled with raspberry, lemon, custard, blueberry, strawberry, spiced apple, plum, and Nutella custard.

Valerie Blak-Gill with Blak's Bakery says they're prepared.

"We're taking orders already, since the 1st of February. So, people have been calling already... way ahead."

She says Tuesday will be extremely busy.

"The only difference this year is the fact that Family Day is the day before Paczki Day. So a lot of people who would take them to work last year on the Monday are coming on the Tuesday, so we're expecting Tuesday to be busier this year."

She recommends placing an order for the next few days.

"The first couple of days are slower, so by coming in sooner you won't wait in line as long, and you'll get to enjoy them before everybody else!"

Blak-Gill says they're anticipating to make upwards of 35,000 paczkis this year.

Blak's Bakery will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those wanting to place an order can call the bakery directly at 519-253-4344.