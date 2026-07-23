Blackhawks bring back franchise icon Kane on two-year, $16M deal

Patrick Kane is back with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team announced Thursday that the unrestricted free agent has signed a two-year, $16 million contract carrying a cap hit of $8 million.

Kane had 16 goals and 57 points in 67 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, spending a third straight season with the team playing under a one-year contract.

Kane helped the Blackhawks break a 47-year Stanley Cup drought in 2010 and went on to win two more titles in 2013 and 2015, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013.

The veteran winger is plastered all over the Blackhawks’ all-time record book, sitting second in assists (779) and points (1,225) while ranking third all-time in games played (1,161), and goals (446).

Kane won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award during the 2015-16 season after registering 46 goals and 106 points in 82 games. He also won the Calder Trophy in 2008 as Rookie of the Year.

“Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a team release. “He’s shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn’t be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago’s brightest lights.”

Signing Kane is the latest expensive move by Davidson, who previously signed Connor Bedard and newly acquired defenceman Bowen Byram to massive extensions this summer. Bedard inked a five-year contract at a $15 million cap hit last week, while Byram will carry a cap hit of $12.5 million when his extension signed on July 1 kicks in next year.

According to PuckPedia, the $35.5 million committed to three players for next season makes up half of the $70.4 million already spent in 2027-28 cap space. Chicago is still scheduled to be flush with $43 million in space next summer with a total of 12 players signed. Artyom Levshunov, selected second overall in 2024, headlines the list of players who will be in need of new deals in 2027.

The Blackhawks still have just over $5 million in cap space for the upcoming campaign with restricted free agents Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski still in need of new deals.

The move to add Kane comes just after Davidson confirmed Tuesday that he was interested in bringing him back this summer.

Davidson told OverDrive on TSN 1050 Toronto that Kane has been training at the team facilities and knew where the team stood on a potential reunion.

“Patrick is someone that our organization, [and] myself, have had a relationship with for a long time,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s right for me to comment on the process he’s going to be running this off-season. A guy like Kaner has done pretty much everything there is to do in our game. He’s inspired every young player playing hockey today with what he’s accomplished, and he’s earned the right to take his time and make a decision.

“We see him all the time. He trains at our practice facility in the off-season. We’ll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open. He’s a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he’s not wearing our jersey. We’ve got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we’ll leave him to that decision, and we’ll see where he ends up when that day comes.”

One vocal supporter of the possible Blackhawks reunion was Bedard, who was selected first overall in 2023, 16 years after the team took Kane in the same slot.

“I don’t know what I can say to persuade his decision, but obviously we’d all be so excited to have player like that but also a guy like that,” Bedard told reporters Monday after inking a new five-year contract. “I can’t imagine his first game back at the [United Center with the Blackhawks], the reaction he’d get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him.”

Kane has 508 goals and 1,400 points in 1,369 career games split between the Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Red Wings.

He became the all-time American-born leading scorer in NHL history in January, surpassing Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano.