Fire out on North Service Road, no injuries reported

A fire on North Service Road near E.C. Row Expressway is now out.
Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Fire officials posted on social media that the structure fire was in the 5500 block of North Service Road.
The blaze was put out around 5:30 p.m. and contained to an office structure and a grassy area by nearby train tracks.
No vehicles were involved in the fire, and no hazardous material concerns expressed at this time.
Fire officials also say no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is attending to determine origin and cause of the fire.