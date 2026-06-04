Fire out on North Service Road, no injuries reported

Black smoke can be seen from E.C. Row Expressway near Jefferson in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Source: Samantha Erwin)

A fire on North Service Road near E.C. Row Expressway is now out.

Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials posted on social media that the structure fire was in the 5500 block of North Service Road.

The blaze was put out around 5:30 p.m. and contained to an office structure and a grassy area by nearby train tracks.

No vehicles were involved in the fire, and no hazardous material concerns expressed at this time.

Fire officials also say no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is attending to determine origin and cause of the fire.