News

Fire out on North Service Road, no injuries reported

By
Melanie Kentner
North Service Road fire Black smoke can be seen from E.C. Row Expressway near Jefferson in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Source: Samantha Erwin)

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A fire on North Service Road near E.C. Row Expressway is now out.

Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials posted on social media that the structure fire was in the 5500 block of North Service Road.

The blaze was put out around 5:30 p.m. and contained to an office structure and a grassy area by nearby train tracks.

No vehicles were involved in the fire, and no hazardous material concerns expressed at this time.

Fire officials also say no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is attending to determine origin and cause of the fire.

E.C. Row Expressway fire - Windsor - June 2026 Black smoke can be seen from E.C. Row Expressway near Jefferson in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Source: Samantha Erwin)