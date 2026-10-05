Black-led groups hosting Windsor mayoral candidates forum

A coalition of Black-led organizations and community members is inviting Windsor voters to meet mayoral candidates ahead of this month’s municipal election.

The event takes place October 7 at the Caboto Club’s Galileo Hall. Organizers say all 11 mayoral candidates were invited and six had confirmed their attendance at the time of the interview.

Participating groups include the Black Farmers Network, Coalition for Justice Unity Equity, Black Kids In Action, the Nigerian Canadian Organization of Windsor, the Yoruba Heritage Community Organization of Windsor Essex and the Igbo Community Windsor, among others.

Co-organizer Vincent Adejoh says the goal is to help voters learn more about those seeking the city’s top job.

“We’ve invited the 11 candidates for the Windsor mayoral elections, and basically is to meet and greet. One of the essence is to place faces to the candidates, have opportunities to ask questions, and then get answers for informed informations,” said Adejoh.

He says the idea came after conversations with residents who either weren’t aware of the election or felt disconnected from the process.

“A lot of them were like, they’ve never had opportunities of even coming out to question or ask about intentions of these people, so we said, okay, if we set that up, is that going to be possible? Will you guys come out to vote? They said yeah why not?” Adejoh said.

Organizers are covering the costs themselves and Adejoh says the event is open to the entire community, not just members of participating organizations.

“We’re just encouraging that people should come out. It’s time. Instead of just sitting back home and backlashing or saying this ought to be done, it’s better you come out, tell the people what you want, and then get the kind of responses that would help you to go out and vote for who you want,” he said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with candidate presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.