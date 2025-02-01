It's the official start of Black History Month.

The kickoff to the month in Windsor-Essex took place Friday evening at the Caribbean Centre which included a number of performances of poetry, drumming, songs, Black history highlights, and more. Over 100 people were in attendance.

This year's Black History Month theme across Canada is Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations, and locally there will be over 30 events.

The purpose of this month is to publicly recognize the importance of Black history, and to encourage the community to come together to remember and to celebrate.

Windsor and Essex County is rich in Black history, and Canadians of African descent have played important roles in the cultural, political, social, and economic progress in the local community.

Irene Moore Davis, President of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society, says Black history is everyone's history.

"We really want to encourage people to embrace it. This region - Windsor and Essex County - was one of the most important places in the world in terms of Black history, and so much incredible things have happened here. And we want people to learn about them, and talk to each other about them, it's really a reason for us to be proud in this region."

Shantelle Browning-Morgan, Secretary of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society, says this history is often left out of Canadian history.

"History connects people, it helps us learn the path, it helps us understand each other, and it really is everyone's history to learn. So, I have noticed other cultures engaging in community events, I've noticed an increase in community events, and I just think it's wonderful."

Browning-Morgan says this month is truly for everyone.

"We have this month dedicated because it is such a significant group of people who have made so many contributions across politics, arts, sports, sciences, in our country and beyond. And it's important that we recognize them."

Events being held for Black History Month can be found by clicking here.

Black History Month was officially recognized in Canada in December 1995.