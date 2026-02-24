Federal officials have confirmed bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Amherstburg, prompting immediate containment measures across parts of Windsor-Essex.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected Feb. 19 at the facility.

Within 24 hours, the agency declared a primary control zone – a restricted area designed to stop the virus from spreading.

That zone now covers a large stretch of southern Windsor-Essex, including Amherstburg and surrounding agricultural areas.

Control zones limit the movement of poultry, eggs and related products.

The CFIA has not identified the farm or said how many birds are involved.

The agency says bird flu doesn’t usually pose a risk to the general public, but outbreaks can have serious consequences for farmers and the region’s poultry industry.

CTV News has reached out to federal officials for more details.