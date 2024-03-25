E-scooters are back in Windsor.

Over the weekend, Bird Canada started to bring back e-scooters to the city for the season.

"We're super thrilled to be back even earlier than some years past and we started kind of slow over the weekend deploying a smaller amount of scooters than we normally do," says Bird Canada General Manager Patrick Graham. "Obviously it's a still a little bit chilly but we can see the weather turning here in the next few days and we're excited to welcome Windsor back into spring with our vehicles out on the road here."

Graham says Bird Canada is expecting 2024 to be the biggest year yet for the Windsor area and says Bird Canada continues to expand its service in the region.

"We're going to be in Tecumseh as well for the entire year," says Graham. "We launched that kind of as an extension of our operating zone last year so we're excited to have that for the full year, so residents can travel back and forth along the waterfront between Tecumseh and Windsor."



He says Bird Canada wants to help people get around Windsor.



"Obviously the waterfront has always been a popular area around the flag to ride scooters but we want to have a very distributed deployment strategy this year so that any corner you're on in Windsor you can find a scooter in our operating zone and get around where you need to go," he says.



Graham says there are also e-bike rentals available in the city.



Bird Canada launched its service in Windsor on May 1, 2021 as part of a pilot project with the city.



The service was renewed in early 2022 and then expanded in February 2023.



Graham says depending on the weather, the scooters are expected to be available until the end of October.



He says if you're looking to rent a scooter or bike, you'll need the Bird Canada ride app.



It's $1.15 to unlock a scooter and 0.42 cents a minute to use.

